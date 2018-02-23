Filed Under:Kendrick Lamar
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

You know you’ve made it when your name is the subject of a question on Jeopardy! However, for Kendrick Lamar, a reference to his career also stumped the contestants on the show.

Related: Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar & Justin Timberlake Highlight Brit Awards

During an episode of Jeopardy! on Thursday evening (February 22), a question was asked about the rapper in the category Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits.

The clue? “Hitmaking was in his ‘DNA.’ He had ‘LOYALTY.’ He was ‘HUMBLE.’ & in ‘LOVE.’ — ‘DAMN.’”

Despite “HUMBLE.” being a No. 1 single for Lamar and DAMN. topping the charts as well, no contestant hit the buzzer in time to reveal the correct answer to the question. Watch a portion of the episode below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live