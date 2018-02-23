Michiganders – listen up!

Remember this name: Melissa Butler. She is the creator of the Lip Bar, which is a pretty big deal! This is a Detroit lipstick brand that started in 2012, and after being strait up rejected on Shark Tank in 2015, it is now on Target shelves across America!

This brand of lipstick is SO cool – Butler wanted to create lipstick that not only looked good, but was good for her too! All of her lipstick is vegan, cruelty-free, and affordable. The Lip Bar offers colors that are diverse and welcoming for all skin tones. It is truly awesome to see someone from Detroit believe in a product and watch it launch nationally.

Make sure you look for the Lip Bar next time you’re at Target! Find all of their products online HERE!