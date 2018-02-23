Michiganders – listen up!
Remember this name: Melissa Butler. She is the creator of the Lip Bar, which is a pretty big deal! This is a Detroit lipstick brand that started in 2012, and after being strait up rejected on Shark Tank in 2015, it is now on Target shelves across America!
TODAY we officially launch in select @target stores!! Tell your aunty, cousin, bestie, hair dresser, nail tech, mail lady, professor, manager, who 👏🏾 ever 👏🏾—and get to a store near you!! We're in large cities like Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Houston, Philly and Charlotte. Check the store locator on our site to find the store near you. All shades and formulas have been stocked. Same great price! . . . Take a #Shelfie, hashtag #thelipbartakestarget and tag us! We want to see what your store looks like! We want to see what you got!! We want to feature you!! . . . From the bottom of our hearts, thank you SO much for your support throughout these years. We wouldn’t be here without you. Go to our website to find a store near you: https://www.thelipbar.com/pages/store-location
This brand of lipstick is SO cool – Butler wanted to create lipstick that not only looked good, but was good for her too! All of her lipstick is vegan, cruelty-free, and affordable. The Lip Bar offers colors that are diverse and welcoming for all skin tones. It is truly awesome to see someone from Detroit believe in a product and watch it launch nationally.
Make sure you look for the Lip Bar next time you’re at Target! Find all of their products online HERE!