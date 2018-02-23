Photo: Courtesy RCA
By Scott T. Sterling
Camila Cabello, meet Pentatonix.
Related: Camila Cabello Announces ‘Never Be The Same’ Tour Dates
Cabello’s chart-topping smash, “Havana,” has been given the Pentatonix treatment, with the a capella group sharing their new version of the pop hit.
Pentatonix’s version of “Havana” arrives in the form of a music video, which finds the vocalists situated in a stately living room setting to put their inimitable spin on Cabello’s song.
Watch the catchy clip below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.