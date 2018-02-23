Photo: Ryan Aylsworth
By Scott T. Sterling
Mama P!nk is raising one pretty great little girl.
The pop star’s daughter, Willow, made the most of mama’s recent tour rehearsals, using the occasion raise money for the people of Haiti by selling candy.
Related: P!nk Scores ‘Major Mom Points’ Introducing Daughter Willow to Rihanna
“Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work,” P!nk’s husband, Carey Hart, shared on Instagram. “So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama P!nk’s rehearsal hall. “They are donating the money to Haiti. Good work ladies, doing your part.” He ended the post with the hashtag #DontTellTrump.
See the adorable post below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.