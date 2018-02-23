Filed Under:987 amp radio, Cash Code, Cash Code 98.7 AMP Radio, Cash Code 987 AMP

(98.7 AMP Radio) Who could use more cash? You could! And here’s your chance: Starting Monday Feb. 26, 2018, you can listen every weekday to win $1,000 every hour. That’s 12 times per day!

We’ll announce a CASH CODE on the :20s between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. every weekday.

That means you have 12 chances a day to win! There will be a new keyword every hour.

When you hear it, grab your phone and text the keyword to the number 72881 for your chance to win. (msg & data may apply)

Good luck and enjoy your $1,000!

