Photo: Tina Gambill | Dreamstime.com
(98.7 AMP Radio) — Many people in Michigan dealt with rising waters last week and while it was a huge inconvenience for most, some took to the flooded streets to have some fun! We joke about getting your boats out when the streets flood, but some folks in Kalamazoo decided to actually bust out the jet-skis and have a riot.
The video of the ridiculousness has now gone viral with over 2 million views. No word on if jet skiing on flooded streets is legal or not, but I’m sure it’s frowned upon.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.