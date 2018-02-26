Photo: Crash / Sipa / USA Today
By Annie Reuter
For the sequel to Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar would like to play a major role, and he doesn’t really want to be remembered as one of the good guys.
Related: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Know Kendrick Lamar
“I really enjoy [Erik] Killmonger’s character, just off the simple fact that he was a villain but he came with some real [talk],” Lamar told the BBC. “He was a villain, but he was loved and misunderstood. So if I could, I’d play a Killmonger for sure.”
Lamar curated and contributed to the soundtrack for the current film, which also features SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and SOB x RBE.
With Black Panther‘s blockbuster success, a sequel seems certain. Perhaps Kendrick will get his wish.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.