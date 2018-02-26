Photo: Crash / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

For the sequel to Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar would like to play a major role, and he doesn’t really want to be remembered as one of the good guys.

Related: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Know Kendrick Lamar

“I really enjoy [Erik] Killmonger’s character, just off the simple fact that he was a villain but he came with some real [talk],” Lamar told the BBC. “He was a villain, but he was loved and misunderstood. So if I could, I’d play a Killmonger for sure.”

Lamar curated and contributed to the soundtrack for the current film, which also features SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and SOB x RBE.

With Black Panther‘s blockbuster success, a sequel seems certain. Perhaps Kendrick will get his wish.