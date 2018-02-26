Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Who knew that Kim Kardashian was such a fan of “Family Feud?” Apparently both she and Kanye West love the show. On Saturday, they got a chance to play.

KimYe competed against her mom, Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, sister Khloé Kardashian, sister Kendall Jenner, and cousin Cici Bussey on the celebrity edition of the show.

Naturally, Kim documented the incident on social media.

ONE MORE THING! It was originally supposed to be the Kardashians against the Hiltons – as in Paris and her family – but they bailed at the last minute.

Source: Kim Kardashian