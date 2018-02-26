Kylie Jenner arriving at the 2016 Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating " Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology " held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2nd, 2016. (Photo By Anthony Behar)
(98.7 AMP Radio) — Stormi Webster made her first ever appearance on Snapchat, courtesy of her mom Kylie Jenner.
Jenner announced the birth in February, and other than a snippet for Stormi in the YouTube video she dropped along with her birth announcement, she has remained pretty private about her daughter.
In the short video, Jenner can be heard saying “mommy’s cute little toes” and it’s pretty adorable.
Now it looks like we will have to wait for the first full picture of Stormi!
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.