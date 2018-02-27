Filed Under:barbra streisand
There’s coping well, and then coping terribly… but with a lot of money.

And here we have Barbra Streisand. Now I know first hand, losing animals is an awful heart-wrenching experience I wish on nobody. But it’s a part of life and bringing them into yours.

After losing her 14-year-old Coton de Tulear, Samantha, last year… Barbra made sure this wasn’t the end.

In an interview with Variety, Streisand revealed that her two new pups? Yeah. They were cloned by the cells she had extracted from Samantha’s mouth and stomach.

Streisand says she’s waiting til they get older to see if they get Samantha’s “brown eyes and seriousness”.

Time reports cloning a dog costs around $50,000 per dog.

 

Wow.

