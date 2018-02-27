Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK
There’s coping well, and then coping terribly… but with a lot of money.
And here we have Barbra Streisand. Now I know first hand, losing animals is an awful heart-wrenching experience I wish on nobody. But it’s a part of life and bringing them into yours.
After losing her 14-year-old Coton de Tulear, Samantha, last year… Barbra made sure this wasn’t the end.
In an interview with Variety, Streisand revealed that her two new pups? Yeah. They were cloned by the cells she had extracted from Samantha’s mouth and stomach.
Streisand says she’s waiting til they get older to see if they get Samantha’s “brown eyes and seriousness”.
Time reports cloning a dog costs around $50,000 per dog.
Wow.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.