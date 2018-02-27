(Photo: Helgidinson | Dreamstime.com)

(98.7 AMP) — The rest of the country is finally catching on to what we knew all along.

Detroit is really cool!

Forbes Magazine listed the Motor City as one of the 10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018.

The magazine highlighted cities that should be given a “second glance.”

Detroit ranked No. 3, with only Louisville and Philadelphia beating it.

Here’s what the author wrote.

“Detroit’s renaissance is a testament to the city’s resilient, creative locals, who’ve revived the once moribund metropolis and set the stage for a compelling, quirky place to explore. There’s a palpable authenticity to Detroit. The Heidelberg Project, a remarkable outdoor art space, has taken over vacant lots and abandoned homes, creating beauty in an unexpected place. The historic architecture is also impressive, from the Michigan Central Station to the Inn on Ferry Street (worth a stay). Shinola Detroit has done its part to bring industry to the area and has expanded its offerings beyond watches and into an ambitious, and impressive, new hotel due to open soon. The food scene is blossoming too.”

Other cities on the list include Savannah; Portland, Maine; Columbus, Indiana; Richmond, Virginia; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Baltimore and San Antonio.

