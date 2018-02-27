By Rat & Puff
Breakfast Feast - Photographed on Hasselblad H3D2-39mb Camera

Today is IHOP NATIONAL PANCAKE DAY!!!

From 7am – 7pm today, IHOP is giving away pancakes with a donation to local hospitals, helping children battling critical illnesses. Their goal is to raise $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations, and to make their customer’s happy with their delicious pancakes!

So grab some pancakes today and support a great cause!

Hopefully our boss let’s us take a long breakfast-for-lunch today…

giphy Free Pancakes Today at IHOP!

 

