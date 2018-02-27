Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today
By Annie Reuter
Prince lives on in Janelle Monáe’s forthcoming album, Dirty Computer. The late singer assisted Monáe on the project, and his influence is felt on her infectious new single “Make Me Feel.”
“Prince actually was working on the album with me before he passed on to another frequency, and helped me come up with sounds,” Monáe says in an interview with BBC Radio 1. “And I really miss him, you know, it’s hard for me to talk about him. But I do miss him, and his spirit will never leave me.”
This isn’t the first time the two musicians worked together. Prince remixed Monáe’s previously released track “Q.U.E.E.N.” and was a featured guest on her last album, 2013’s The Electric Lady.
