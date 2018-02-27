Filed Under:Dunkin' Donuts, Girl Scout Coffee, Girl Scout Cookie Coffee
Photo: Robhainer | Dreamstime.com

We’re in what some consider to be the best time of the year – Girl Scout cookie time. And as great as it is to devour a box of your favorite minty, chocolate, or caramel cookies, for our health we can’t eat them all the time. But now we can get our favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors from our coffee run because Dunkin’ Donuts now has a line of  Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie, flavored coffees.

The coffees inspired by Samoas, Thin Mints, and those peanut butter sandwich cookies are all available in iced or hot, as lattes, or macchiatos. Or the Thin Mint Flavored Frozen Chocolate, which looks amazing.

And the partnership with Dunkin’ and the Girl Scouts doesn’t stop there. The chain is also going to allow the Scouts to sell their cookies outside select locations across the country. So some lucky folks could get their fix with Girl Scout cookie flavored coffee and boxes of actual Girl Scout cookies all at the same spot. These really are amazing times we live in.

Source: Hello Giggles

