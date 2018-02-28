By Scott T. Sterling and Kayla Jardine

Australian pop-rockers 5 Seconds Of Summer are back from their two-year hiatus with their new single, “Want You Back.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the comeback track, the band told Radio.com that it came together quite naturally.

“It’s about wanting someone back, ” says Luke Hemmings. “Or not even someone, even like the feeling of losing something and wanting it back, so it doesn’t necessarily have to be about a particular person. It can be about a feeling you are trying to chase.”

“It was quite an organic procedure writing it, the process wasn’t strenuous; it was very free flowing,” Calum Hood adds. “It was actually the last song we wrote over the one and a half year process of writing the record, so it was very relieving to hit the jackpot at the end.”

Still, Michael Clifford admits that returning to the scene after being away for two years was definitely a bit daunting for them.

“I think we were so nervous, and I think we still are really nervous about the rest of the record. We’ve lived with the songs for two years, but I think that’s what’s making us so driven to make sure it’s the best it can be.”

He goes on to say that the band’s return to the studio and creating new music together did come with renewed energy after taking some much-need time away from the fray. “We had just been touring for so long that it was just like killing us. It’s so much more beneficial for us to take a year and gather our thoughts and then be more driven.”

Ashton Irwin sums up this time for the band best: “This era of 5 Seconds of Summer feels like the first era to us, which is amazing.”

Fans will be able to see 5 Seconds of Summer’s big return up close and personally when the band the hits the road in April.