By: Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Around 1,000 Detroit students got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday morning before a free screening of Marvel’s blockbuster film, “Black Panther.”

Detroit rapper Big Sean surprised the students at Emagine Theater in Royal Oak, who were rewarded for their academic performance and attendance record.

“Thanks for coming out DPS, I’m a product of DPS, I’m a product of Detroit, I’m a product of the whole city,” Big Sean told students. “It’s just important to see that we the best in the world, DPS we can do anything… We can do things they said we never could do, and I truly am here for y’all…”

“Keep going, keep going hard, make DPS number one in the whole world man, keep reppin’ y’all got what it takes to surpass anything I’ve ever done.”

The trip was organized by Big Sean, Eminem, ESPN star Jemele Hill, Jalen Rose and the Detroit Lions.

Big Sean also announced that he is also giving back to his hometown community.

He’s teamed up with Emagine Theatres to open a theater in Detroit in the coming years. The last major movie theater in downtown Detroit, the Ren Cen 4, closed in 2015.

Details about the theater, including its location, are still being finalized, but according to Crain’s, the theater is expected to be 10-12 screens with the capacity to seat 1,000-1,300 people.

It also will include a music venue that could also host events such as lectures, seminars and comedy shows.

Officials are hoping to open the theater by 2020.