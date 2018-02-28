By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:Big Sean, Detroit, jess' scoop, Local, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show
Photo: Rick Osentoski / USA Today

Big Sean might have canceled his national tour but he announced yesterday that he’s teaming up with Emagine Entertainment to build a movie theatre in downtown Detroit.

The theatre is expected to open in 2020 but the coolest part is that it’s not just a movie theatre, it’ll also be a music venue! Not that surprising considering big sean is on board with the development.

 

giphy Big Sean to Open Movie Theatre/Music Venue in Downtown Detroit

 

The last major movie theatre in downtown Detroit, the Ren Cen 4, closed in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live