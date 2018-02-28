Photo: Rick Osentoski / USA Today
Big Sean might have canceled his national tour but he announced yesterday that he’s teaming up with Emagine Entertainment to build a movie theatre in downtown Detroit.
The theatre is expected to open in 2020 but the coolest part is that it’s not just a movie theatre, it’ll also be a music venue! Not that surprising considering big sean is on board with the development.
The last major movie theatre in downtown Detroit, the Ren Cen 4, closed in 2015.
