Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — With more than 20 years in the game, Eminem continues to be one of music’s most successful artists and now adds another achievement to his resume.

According to the Record Industry Association of America, the Revival artist has officially moved more than 100 million song units with 107.5 million song awards and three diamond songs.

The increase puts Eminem just above Taylor Swift, who was 106.5 million units and leaves him below Rihanna with 121 million.

Eminem also becomes the first rapper to move into the 100 million units moved territory, although Drake and Kanye West may be on their way. Drizzy and Yeezy both have 55 million and 51.5 million units moved, respectively.