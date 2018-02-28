She also recalled her experience at the 'Golden Globes.'
By Hayden Wright

Kelly Clarkson’s eighth studio record Meaning of Life has delighted fans with its rootsy sounds and confessional lyrics. Last night, the O.G. American Idol brought the album track, “Didn’t I,” to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Supported by a band and two backup singers, Kelly performed the Meaning of Life deep cut—which has not yet been released as a single.

On Meyers’ couch, Kelly talked about her role on The Voice and said Blake Shelton is her strongest competition: “I do go in on Blake a lot. But he’s kind of a giant target,” Clarkson said. “I’m kind of annoyingly competitive.”

Kelly also described her whirlwind experience at the Golden Globes. She met Steve Carrell, who famously shouted her name during the chest-waxing scene in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Behind the scenes, Clarkson says the funnyman is just as nice as he seems. She also recalled meeting Meryl Streep during a red carpet moment that went viral.

Watch Kelly charm the Late Night audience here:

