By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus shared a few sparkly pinki-fied sneak peeks from a photo shoot for her cover story in Wonderland magazine, due out March 15.

The singer who is known for her colorful and outrageous wardrobe choices looks right at home in shades of pink satin, feathers, ruffles or tulle, in or out of her rose colored glasses.

The pop star shared the photos from the Spring issue of the periodical, writing, “Ta-Da!!!! @wonderland shot by @ellenvonunwerth! Pre Order Now! Link in bio! On stands March 15!”

The cover story interview has Miley opening up about her unique style, Elton John and even her pet pigs.

The cover photos were shot by Ellen von Unwerth.

