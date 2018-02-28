Photo: Sipa / USA Today Network
By Robyn Collins
Taylor Swift has posted an adorable new video of her beloved cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson.
Related: Taylor Swift Preps ‘Reputation’ Tour, Shares Selfie From ‘Repu-Hearsals’
In the clip, the singer says, “There are two kinds of cats.” Then she giggles and pans the camera to show each of her felines in their own state of dormancy.
“In this house, there is no correct or incorrect way to relax,” she wrote.
The pair of Scottish Folds are often featured on T-Swift’s social media.
Swift, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch her Reputation tour May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.