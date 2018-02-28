Filed Under:2018 Oscar Trailers, Honest Trailer, Honest Trailers, Oscars 2018 Honest Trailer, ScreenJunkies

By: Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — This weekend brings the 90th Academy Awards to honor achievements in filmmaking from the previous year.

Therefore it only makes sense that the Best Picture nominees get knocked down a few pegs beforehand thanks to the YouTube channel ScreenJunkies.

The Oscars 2018 Honest Trailer lines up all nine of the movies up for this year’s top prize in film and fires off some quick jabs at them.

For the trademark “Starring…” section, ScreenJunkies created fake categories for the year’s biggest comic book movie “snubs.” Many fans were hopeful works like “Logan” and “Wonder Woman” would be able to crack the Best Picture field, but those campaigns were fruitless.

The “Shape of Water” leads the pack with 13 Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Actress.

The awards ceremony will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m.

