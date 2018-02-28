Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of This Is Us are aware that a Crock-Pot played a crucial part in Jack Pearson’s death.

While the Crock-Pot people had to defend themselves on Twitter about a fictional event, entrepreneurs on Etsy and Amazon thought of a great idea – Crock-Pot decals.

There are several floating around including one with the face of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) saying “Don’t forget to un-plug me.”

Slap the decal on the Crock-Pot and you won’t have to worry about falling to the same demise as Jack – we hope.