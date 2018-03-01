Photo: Courtesy Def Jam
By Scott T. Sterling
Iggy Azalea has been reborn.
The rapper has shared the video for her latest single, “Savior,” which finds a halo-wearing Azalea walking down the aisle in a neon-lit church, where she is baptized.
Related: Iggy Azalea Releases “Savior” Featuring Quavo: Listen
“I’ve never really been this honest about the things I struggle with,” she said of the track in a press statement. “I always try to be really tough for everybody – especially women.”
The song features Migos rapper Quavo, who does not appear in the new clip.
Watch Iggy Azalea’s “Savior” video below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.