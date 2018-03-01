Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Camila Cabello may be hitting the big stage this summer!

Multiple sources told Us Weekly the “Never be the Same” singer, 20, may very well be Taylor Swift’s opening act on her upcoming Reputation world tour.

“Camila is in final talks to open for bestie Taylor’s tour,” one insider told Us. “It’s 99 percent a done deal.”

The “Havana” songstress will complete her short solo tour, which makes a stop in Detroit this spring, before joining Swift on the road.

Swift has helped launch the careers of those who have opened for her over the years.

Shawn Mendes performed during Swift’s 1989 world tour from 2014 to 2015, as did Vance Joy. Ed Sheeran turned heads when he opened for the “Shake It Off” singer’s Red world tour from 2013 to 2014.

Cabello and Swift are longtime friends, and the Fifth Harmony alum has talked about her relationship with the “Call It What You Want” singer many times in the past.

While chatting with The Sun’s Dan Wooton in February 2017, Cabello revealed that she turns to Swift for dating advice. “We talk about love a lot,” she said at the time. “And if I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kind of questions.”

Cabello also gushed about Swift again later that month during an interview with Seventeen. “The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things,” she explained. “We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love.”

As fans eagerly wait for official confirmation, Swift’s stadium tour is set to kick off on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift’s Reputation tour will be stopping at Detroit’s Ford Field in August.