By Scott T. Sterling

Meghan Trainor is back, and she’s taking “No Excuses.”

The “All About That Bass” singer has revealed her brand new single, “No Excuses,” with a colorful and eye-catching music video.

“I love how so many women are standing up for what’s right,” Trainor said in a press statement about the new track. “I wanted to write us all a powerful anthem.  Sometimes, people talk down to me, because I’ve only been doing this for four years, so I wrote this song. It’s my modern version of ‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T.’  It’s all about equality and being kind.”

The sparkly new tune is Trainor’s first new song since she dropped “I’m a Lady” for the Smurfs: The Lost Village soundtrack early last year.

The pop singer is gearing up for a big 2018, promising more new music “very soon.”

Check out Meghan’s latest below.

