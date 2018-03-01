(Photo: Helgidinson | Dreamstime.com)
The Detroit riverfront festival Mo Pop is coming back for another year! They’ve officially announced the 2018 dates, and we can expect a bunch of fun artists on July 28th and 29th at the West Riverfront Park! The lineup has not been announced yet, but early bird tickets are on sale! Scoop them up before they’re gone!
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.