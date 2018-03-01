(iStock)

With dry shampoo single-handedly taking the world by storm, sources speculated women with thick hair might actually care about hygiene as well. Under many false pretenses women everywhere have come forward to say, “I can take a shower WITHOUT getting my hair wet”. While this news has posed a bit of a shock, we have learned that the natural range of motion that the neck has given you your ENTIRE LIFE can prevent you from dampening your hair, while cleansing the body.“They make products,” A source reports, “With the brand new invention of hair ties, or even a towel I can keep my hair out of water’s way while using a soap product on my body.” “It’s crazy.” At press time, we were introduced to a development called the shower cap. It’s as if avoiding a single stream of water with your head has been possible this entire time.