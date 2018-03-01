By Julia
(iStock)

With dry shampoo single-handedly taking the world by storm, sources speculated women with thick hair might actually care about hygiene as well. Under many false pretenses women everywhere have come forward to say, “I can take a shower WITHOUT getting my hair wet”. While this news has posed a bit of a shock, we have learned that the natural range of motion that the neck has given you your ENTIRE LIFE can prevent you from dampening your hair, while cleansing the body.“They make products,” A source reports, “With the brand new invention of hair ties, or even a towel I can keep my hair out of water’s way while using a soap product on my body.” “It’s crazy.” At press time, we were introduced to a development called the shower cap. It’s as if avoiding a single stream of water with your head has been possible this entire time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live