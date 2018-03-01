The policeman's daughter is a Taylor fan.
By Hayden Wright

The Tustin Police Department in Tustin, California got an unexpected delivery this week when flowers arrived in memory of deceased Sgt. Delbert “Del” Pickney. The large, white, heart-shaped arrangement came with a note that read: “In Loving Memory of Your Dedication & Service — Taylor Swift.”

Pickney’s 17-year-old daughter Ryan shared a photo of the flowers with a message of gratitude for Taylor: “Thank you @taylorswift13 for recognizing my dad’s service; it was much appreciated.”

The Tustin Police Department also shared a photo with a message of thanks:

“We received this beautiful wreath today to honor Master Sergeant Pickney’s life of service,” read the tweet. “Thank you @taylorswift13 for this gesture. It means a great deal to all of us. And thank you for your continued support of our brave men and women in law enforcement.”

Sgt. Pickney served the local police department for 29 years and suffered a heart attack on Feb. 22. Pickney oversaw a wellness program and co-founded the department’s softball league, reports The Orange County Register. He is survived by his wife, Michele, and their two daughters, Ryan, 17, and Rachel, 15.

