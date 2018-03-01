By Rat & Puff
The man, the myth, the legend – Mark Maltz, a 42 year old man from Waterford, Michigan, has won BIG money this weekend.

Not once.

Not twice.

But THREE TIMES!!!!

On Friday he stopped at a BP gas station in Commerce Township and purchased a scratch-off ticket and won $10. After buying a second scratch off, he won another $15!

Obviously realizing how lucky he was, he decided to buy two more tickets and won himself a staggering $325, 184.

“When I saw I was a winner, I started freaking out. I just kept thinking: ‘I can’t believer I just won!'” Maltz told the Michigan Lottery.

When asked how he planned on spending his newfound funds, Maltz said, “I’m going to sit on this for a little while and decide how to best invest it and make it last me a long time.”

