Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B has popped up in an appropriately stylish new video for Vogue magazine highlighting the best looks of New York Fashion Week for fall 2018.

In the clip, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper poses, dances and lip syncs in front of a mirror to Carly Simon’s 1972 classic, “You’re So Vain.”

The video features a cavalcade of stars modeling the top looks from NYFW including Paris Jackson, Ashley Graham, Karen Elson and more.

Watch the video below.

"All the girls dreamed" . . . that they could be as game-changing as Cardi B (@iamcardib) or don something as fabulous as @area by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg, the influential creators of wicked-cool eveningwear.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

 

