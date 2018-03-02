Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
If a recent tease is any indication, the world might in store for another Drake/Future collaboration.
Related: DJ Khaled Drops ‘Top Off’ Featuring JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Future
Future shared a new song snippet on Snapchat today (March 2), featuring Drake’s distinctive vocals in the mix making reference to both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.
Drake and Future last collaborated on the 2016 track, “Used to This,” which followed their much-celebrated 2015 mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive, and a subsequent tour.
Check out a fan capture of Future’s song teaser featuring Drake, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.