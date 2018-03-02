Photo: Alex-Kirzhner
By Scott T. Sterling
Flo Rida is back, and he’s celebrating the dedication and determination of independent women with a brand new video, “Dancer.”
Related: Flo Rida Releases ‘Hola’ Video Featuring Maluma
The clip follows a young woman as she works at a strip club to raise money to open her own dance studio.
The rapper is seen singing the track inside the club where she works, juxtaposed with images of the woman finding a prime location and using her earnings to open the studio.
By the end of the clip, Flo Rida looks on approvingly as the star of the clip teaches kids to dance in her new space.
Watch the video below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.