photo: Rosalind O\'Connor / NBC
By Scott T. Sterling
Charles Barkley, meet Migos.
Related: Watch Migos Cook Actual Stir Fry in New Alternative ‘Stir Fry’ Video
The former NBA star is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time this weekend (March 3), and rap icons Migos will serve as the musical guests.
A funny new promo for the episode finds Barkley, Migos and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon hanging out on the Studio 8H studio stage. When Barkley tries to join in their rap shenanigans, he’s quickly shut down. McKinnon, however, gets a pass.
Watch the clip below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.