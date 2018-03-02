(Photo: James Kirkikis | Dreamstime.com_
The Oscars are Sunday, and something you might not know is that all of the celebrities that attend get a goodie bag, or a swag bag as they call it. So these bags are not affiliated with the actual Oscars, but is paid for by GBK Productions and the brands that will be found in the swag bags. Each bag is worth an estimated $100,000 and here’s some of what’s inside:
- a free gum rejuvenation dental procedure
- sessions with a celebrity trainer
- a diamond necklace
- 24k gold facial
- Jarritos soda
- an 18 minute phobia-relief session (because, duh)
- gluten-free chocolate vodka
- vacations to Mexico and Granada, Spain
- a private jet trip to California
- and a catered, private Italian dinner for 16 of their friends
But the celebrities are the only ones getting all of the love, they also get to donate $10,000 to an animal shelter of their choice!
Basically we’re all going to be poor forever unless one of us marries Brad Pitt! Best of luck!
