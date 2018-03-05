(Photo: James Kirkikis | Dreamstime.com_
In honor of last night’s Oscars, this week, Jess’ Unpopular Opinion is that award shows are the PERFECT place to make political statements.
Jess argued that thousands of people tune in to the awards, Twitter and Facebook buzz for days about the show, so this is the perfect time to have your voice heard. Plus, most of the films, shows, and music nominated at award shows have political undertones.
