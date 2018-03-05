By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:Award Shows, jess' unpopular opinion, Oscars, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show
(Photo: James Kirkikis | Dreamstime.com_

In honor of last night’s Oscars, this week, Jess’ Unpopular Opinion is that award shows are the PERFECT place to make political statements.

giphy Jess Unpopular Opinion: Award Shows Are The Perfect Place to Make Political Statements

Jess argued that thousands of people tune in to the awards, Twitter and Facebook buzz for days about the show, so this is the perfect time to have your voice heard. Plus, most of the films, shows, and music nominated at award shows have political undertones.
What are your thoughts on this week’s unpopular opinion? Tweet @RatAndPuffShow and let us know!

You can tune in every Monday morning at 8:05am to hear Jess’ Unpopular Opinion.

 

