Lil Wayne is back.
The New Orleans has shared a new song, “Vizine,” the first track from the upcoming RGB 2 mixtape from the men’s lifestyle brand Ethika.
Wayne fires off plenty of his signature fiery punchlines and verses, seemingly taking a shot at embattled Cash Money head, Birdman, and the recent foreclosure on his Miami mansion: “No one man should have all that power if he can’t afford to pay the light bills.”
Listen to Lil Wayne’s latest, “Vizine,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.
