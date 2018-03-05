Oakland and Macomb Counties can expect some serious delays for a while because today is the beginning of a construction project in Troy and Sterling Heights.
Dequindre Rd., between Long Lake Rd. and Burningbush Dr. is being expanded from two lanes to five. Craig Bryson, a spokesperson for the Road Commission for Oakland County said, “we would have loved to have ben able to do this, 10-20 years ago, the development certainly has been there enough to have justified it, but the funding simply wasn’t available until now.”
There’s no real time limit on the project, but it’s going to cost roughly $16.5 million.
Better find another route to work!
