Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
By Robyn Collins
Pop sensation Camila Cabello spent (at least part) of her 21st birthday (March 3) partying hard…with her parents.
Related: Camila Cabello Shares Intimate Family Portrait In New Mini-Doc: Watch
Cabello revealed the scene of revelry, in the kitchen with handfuls of pastel balloons and a two-tiered cake, on social media.
The former Fifth Harmony singer captioned the Twitter video, “21. thank you so much for your birthday wishes, I love you guys so much (that’s my parents singing and being extra lol).”
Check out the cute clip below.
21 🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️ thank you so much for your birthday wishes, i love you guys so much (that’s my parents sing… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 05, 2018
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.