By Jon Wiederhorn

Migos rapper Offset went solo for a minute to perform at his son Kody’s birthday party.

The boy turned three on Sunday (March 4) and Offset celebrated in style, rapping away in front of the transfixed toddler.

The cute clip was shared by producer Murda Beatz, who accompanies Offest on keytar for his Birthday serenade.

“HAPPY YRN DAY KING KODY FROM YOUR UNCLE MURDA AND YOUR DAD,” he wrote.

Check out the cute father-and-son moment below: