Photo: Rex Shutterstock / ZUMA Press / USA Today
By Hayden Wright
Niall Horan’s “On The Loose” video has arrived.
In the clip, Horan is mesmerized by his female costar. As night falls, his attraction to her grows stronger but the young woman remains at a distance.
The visual is the latest from the former One Direction singer’s solo debut album, Flicker.
Check out Niall’s new video below.
