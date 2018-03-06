(iStock)
WARNING: You’re about to feel OLD AF.
How was 2008 ten years ago already?! Long before 2018 hit with movies like Black Panther, A Wrinkle In Time, or Super Troopers 2… we had these gems. Let us not forget. Here’s what shined ten years ago in the box office!
1. The Dark Knight
2. Pineapple Express
3. Iron Man
4. Stepbrothers
5. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
6. Twilight
7. Slumdog Millionaire
What was your fave?
Julia
