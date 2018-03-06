Michelle Obama Shares Taylor Swift Dance Party with Young FanThe beloved former First Lady knows how to get a dance party started.

Skinny Girl Vodka: Not So Skinny, Not So Natural?

Rare Videotapes of Beyoncé at 10 Being Auctioned for $1 MillionThe Betacam tapes reveal how much a young Beyoncé looks like her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Seven Movies That Are 10 Years Old NowGet ready to feel ancient.

Bazzi Talks Reactions to Viral Memes from Hit Song 'Mine' & More: Listen"It's a song for people and to speak to people and to show them love and acceptance."

How To Not Kill People With Your Post-Shawarma BreathThat garlic breath could kill a man.

Applebee’s Offering $2 Vodka Lemonade All MarchIt's a sure sign spring is on its way!

SHOCKING REPORT: Women Can Wash Their Hair Once or Twice A Week, But STILL Shower EverydayIt's as if avoiding a single stream of water with your head has been possible this entire time.

The 21 Richest 'American Idol' ContestantsSome 'American Idol' contestants did better than others!

Migos Shut Down Charles Barkley in New 'SNL' PromoThe Atlanta rappers are not cool with the NBA star trying to be down with the squad.