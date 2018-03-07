Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE
By Nathan Vicar
(98.7 AMP Radio) — Bon Iver and The National will be headlining the 2018 Mo Pop Festival in Detroit’s West Riverfront Park.
Joining them will be a stacked lineup featuring Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, Highly Suspect, Brockhampton, Daniel Caesar and more.
Mo Pop 2018 will be held July 28-29. General admission tickets ($99.50 two-day pass, $75 single-day) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at MoPopFestival.com. Tickets can be purchased without service charges at brick-and-mortar locations listed on the site.
For the entire line up, click here.
