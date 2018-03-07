Filed Under:Bon Iver Mo Pop, Mo Pop 2018 Acts, Mo Pop 2018 Line Up, Mo Pop Bands, Mo Pop Detroit, Mo Pop Festival, Mo Pop Line Up, Who Is Playing Mo Pop
Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE

By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Bon Iver and The National will be headlining the 2018 Mo Pop Festival in Detroit’s West Riverfront Park.

Joining them will be a stacked lineup featuring Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, Highly Suspect, Brockhampton, Daniel Caesar and more.

Mo Pop 2018 will be held July 28-29. General admission tickets ($99.50 two-day pass, $75 single-day) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at MoPopFestival.com. Tickets can be purchased without service charges at brick-and-mortar locations listed on the site.

For the entire line up, click here.

 

