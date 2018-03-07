By Rat & Puff
Photo by Ryan Glenn, Detroit MI

Detroit roads are getting a bit of a facelift, one that costs $90 million. Mayor Mike Duggan confirmed it at his State of the City address last night, and he confirmed that about 88 miles of city roads will be paved.

Duggan sweetened the deal a bit more saying, “every one of those 90 million dollar contracts are going to require 51 percent of work to be done by Detroiters.”

So Detroit roads are getting repaired, and Detroit residents are getting some work too. All around a great project.

To find more info about the repairs, click here.

