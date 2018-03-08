Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Today (March 8) is International Women’s Day, and music stars around the world are chiming in with support.

Across all genres of music, both male and female artists have taken to social media to honor the day, officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975, the International Women’s Year.

“Happy International Women’s Day to every single woman in the world,” wrote Lady Gaga. “Cheers to your strength and bravery to thrive in a male dominated society. Continue to make your voices heard! You are the definition of courage! We are the womb!!”

See some of the artists celebrating International Women’s Day 2018 below.

Happy International Women’s Day to every single woman in the world. Cheers to your strength and bravery to thrive i… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 08, 2018

This #womensday I'd like to thank my mama who's my best friend; i love u. Who inspires u? #pressforprogress… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 08, 2018

"I am proud to be celebrating International Women's Day 2018. The strength of character recently shown by women ren… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) March 08, 2018

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all my girls across the world! So grateful to know so many incredible women! —

KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) March 08, 2018

Celebrating all of the fierce and fabulous females who continue to lift each other up and inspire! You are incredib… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) March 08, 2018

💋sending a big kiss to all the ladies out there. Hope you’re having a good day x —

Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 08, 2018

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the strong women we are blessed to surround ourselves with. 💪❤️ https://t.co/fZEsT2CoE5 —

Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) March 08, 2018

Animals! In honor of International Women’s Day, I’m showing that #ICanDoBoth. I can be a musician and still be an a… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

kesha (@KeshaRose) March 08, 2018

Thank you to all the incredible women paving the way. Happy International Women's Day. H —

Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 08, 2018

“I’m all the woman that I wanna be” Happy #InternationalWomensDay —

TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) March 08, 2018

Happy International Womens Day! Love each other, look after each other and support each other. Not just today but e… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 08, 2018