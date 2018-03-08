Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
By Hayden Wright
“Never Be the Same” is the second single from Camila Cabello’s self-titled debut studio album, striking a darker and moodier pitch than her previous hit “Havana.” Today the singer dropped a stylish music video to accompany the song.
The video combines grainy home-movie style clips of Camila in a hotel room with more polished, fashion-forward clips. In a contemporary red outfit she poses against giant space rocks while in others she preens around a large metallic sculpture. It’s an artsy departure from the “Havana” video’s cute romantic comedy structure.
Watch the video for “Never Be the Same” below.
