Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

“Never Be the Same” is the second single from Camila Cabello’s self-titled debut studio album, striking a darker and moodier pitch than her previous hit “Havana.” Today the singer dropped a stylish music video to accompany the song.

The video combines grainy home-movie style clips of Camila in a hotel room with more polished, fashion-forward clips. In a contemporary red outfit she poses against giant space rocks while in others she preens around a large metallic sculpture. It’s an artsy departure from the “Havana” video’s cute romantic comedy structure.

Watch the video for “Never Be the Same” below.