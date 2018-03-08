Filed Under:Alcoholic Coca-Cola, Boozy Coca-Cola, coca cola, Coca-Cola Booze, Coca-Cola Booze Drink, Coca-Cola Japan
Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Mixing booze and Coke is not a new thing.

But now, for the first time in history, Coca-Cola is planing to launch an alcoholic drink in Japan this year.

According to CNN, the company is trying to get in on the growing market for “chu-hi” — canned, flavored drinks typically made with sparkling water and shochu, a Japanese spirit distilled from grains.

You can get Chu-Hi in flavours like lime, grapefruit, among others, and can get as strong as 9 percent alcohol. While Coca-Cola haven’t released any detail about the product, it appears they won’t be dropping anything too heavyweight.

“We haven’t experimented in the low alcohol category before, but it’s an example of how we continue to explore opportunities outside our core areas,” president of Coca-Cola Japan, Jorge Garduño, said on the company blog.

Coke fans outside of Japan hoping for a stiffer drink from the company shouldn’t get their hopes up, though.

“I don’t think people around the world should expect to see this kind of thing from Coca-Cola,” Garduño said of the planned “chu-hi” drink.

But in an interview with CNN last month, Quincey left open the possibility of introducing alcohol in the US one day.

“Never say never,” he said.

