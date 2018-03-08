Filed Under:Accordion Video, Cows, Cows Run, Cows Run Toward Accordion Tune, Cows Run Video
Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(98.7 AMP Radio) — Here’s something to make you smile: a funny video of cows is currently enchanting Reddit.

In the video, posted by user hang-loose to r/funny on Wednesday, a little girl plays a nice tune on her accordion. She is crouched next to a field of cows.

Before long, it’s clear that these cows love the accordion music. Steadily, they move closer and closer to the fence.

It’s shocking they didn’t break into applause.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live