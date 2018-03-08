Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel

By Scott T. Sterling

The NCAA March Madness Festival will rock you.

With college basketball’s best battling for hardwood supremacy, Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 will be on hand to provide the live soundtrack.

Related: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and More to Perform in Support of ‘March For Our Lives’

These are just the first pair of acts slated to perform at this year’s March Madness Festival, a free event slated for March 30 to April 1 at Hemisfair in San Antonio, where the men’s Final Four basketball games will happen.

Imagine Dragons will headline the Coca-Cola Music party on March 31, with Maroon 5 headlining the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 1, closing out the festival weekend (via NCAA).

This is a non-ticketed event open to the public on a first-come basis.

More March Madness Festival acts will be revealed in the coming weeks.