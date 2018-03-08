Photo: Kacie Tomita
By Scott T. Sterling
Khalid wants to take a ride.
The breakout pop star has shared a cover version of Tracy Chapman’s enduring 1988 hit, “Fast Car.”
Khald revived the GRAMMY nominated classic during a recent appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, his syrupy vocals a strong fit for Chapman’s emotive composition.
Watch Khalid’s version below.
